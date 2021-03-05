Fuqua adds esports

Fuqua School has added esports to its offerings for students this year.

Mike Edwards, athletics director at Fuqua, said the school has a team of students in grades 8-12 playing Rocket League and League of Legends on PlayVS. PlayVS is described on its website as the official platform and league for high school, youth and college esports.

Fuqua Director of Admissions & Institutional Advancement Christy Murphy said Wednesday, March 3, that Fuqua’s team was ranked 29th out of 316 schools.

“We are currently working to build up our gaming stations, which are very costly, but excited to have something new and different (with which) our kids can represent the school,” Edwards said.