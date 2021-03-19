Green named Big South Player of the Week

After a week in which she drove in nine runs, had two walk-off hits and helped the Lancers to a 5-2 record, Longwood sophomore outfielder Nia Green was named Big South Player of the Week Monday, March 15.

A native of Axton, Green was a force at the plate all week, hitting .421 (8-of-19) with nine RBI, two homers, a double, a .522 on base percentage and back-to-back walk-off hits in a doubleheader sweep over Bucknell Saturday. Her performance, which came largely out of the cleanup spot in the order, helped power the Lancers to back-to-back series wins over Marshall and Bucknell and a five-game winning streak.

Green had hits in five of her seven games and reached base safely in the final six of those enjoying the biggest day of her softball career during a doubleheader sweep of Bucknell on Saturday. She opened the twinbill by going 2-for-4 with a walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh that powered the Lancers to a 4-3 win in game one. She followed by homering in her next at bat in the first inning of game two and then punctuated the night by blasting a two-run, opposite-field, walk-off homer in the bottom of the seventh that locked up a 9-7 win.

Along with a five-game hitting streak, Green drove in runs in five consecutive games, culminating with her career-high five RBI in the 9-7 win over Bucknell. Her performance helped the Lancers win five straight, all of which came at home at Lancer Field.

Green is the second Lancer to earn a Big South weekly award this season, following senior ace Sydney Backstrom who was named Big South Pitcher of the Week this past Monday. She is the first Lancer to earn Big South Player of the Week honors since teammate Kasey Carr won the honor April 29, 2019.

Green and the Lancers will take this week to prepare for a Big South-opening three-game series at Gardner-Webb this Saturday and Sunday, March 20-21.