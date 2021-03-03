Green Ridge donates funds for new parks

Green Ridge Recycling and Disposal Facility has announced it will be donating $250,000 to Cumberland County to be used to develop three new parks.

In a release distributed by Green Ridge Tuesday, Feb. 23, the company said the funds will be used for three parks to be located in the northern, southern and central parts of the county.

Officials said the central park will include athletic fields, and all parks may include amenities such as playgrounds, walking trails and exercise stations.

“We are grateful for this latest contribution from Green Ridge and excited about what this means for our county,” Board of Supervisors Vice Chair and District 3 Supervisor Eurika Tyree said in the release. “This will allow county residents to have dedicated spaces to relax and enjoy the outdoors.”

Board Chair and District 1 Supervisor Brian Stanley said the donation will alleviate the county’s lack of recreational facilities for people to venture outside and safely exercise.

“This generous donation from Green Ridge will make it possible for us to construct walking tracks, exercise circuits, playgrounds and soccer fields across our county,” Stanley said in the release. “This commitment will provide all Cumberland citizens the access to facilities to enjoy and to foster a healthier lifestyle.”

“We remain committed to supporting the community and believe that providing additional green spaces and recreational facilities for residents to enjoy the outdoors will make Cumberland an even better place to live and raise a family,” Jerry Cifor, manager of Green Ridge, said.

“This is exactly the shot in the arm that the county recreation department needed,” Travis Gilliam, recreation director for the Cumberland County Recreation Department, said. “We strive to provide county residents opportunities to enjoy the outdoors through our programs and facilities. The addition of three parks will allow for more outdoor activities for residents.”

In the release, Green Ridge noted the design and specific components of each of the three parks will be determined by the county. No timetable for the construction and opening of the parks was listed.

When asked about the specific locations of the parks and how funds might be used in relation to obtaining properties or managing sites, Stanley said the county will share further details when they become available.