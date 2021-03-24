Heartland Heroes Blood Drive planned

After COVID-19 postponed last year’s blood drive and pushed it into fall 2020, the annual Heartland Heroes Blood Drive is back on schedule for this spring. This year’s drive will be held on Friday, April 2, at the Johns Memorial Parish House on High Street. The event will run from noon until 6 p.m.

The Farmville Police Department will work hard to retain the Heartland Heroes Blood Drive Trophy this year, but will likely face fierce competition from the Farmville Fire Department.

The need for blood has never been greater than right now. According to the American Red Cross, more than 800 units of blood were lost during the month of February due to weather-related issues.

All donated units will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies. Donors will be able to see the results of this testing in seven to 10 days. Those who have received the Moderna or Pfizer coronavirus vaccine will not be deferred unless experiencing symptoms.

The Farmville Fire Department and Farmville Police Department will host the April 2 drive. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no food provided to donors this year. Voting for the favorite department will be done at registration.