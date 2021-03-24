expand
March 24, 2021

Kite flying program planned at state park

Sailor’s Creek Battlefield Historical State Park will host a kite-flying program Saturday, March 27, beginning at 1 p.m. at the historic Hillsman House location. Families of all ages are invited to take advantage of the sloping hillside, wide open fields and constant winds to fly a kite.

The program is free. COVID-19 precautions, including face coverings and social distancing, will be observed. Also, should adverse weather conditions arise, the program is subject to cancellation. For questions, contact the park at (804) 561-7510.

