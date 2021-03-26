LETTER — Gold mining presents a real danger

To the Editor:

Thank you for Titus Mohler’s February 24 article, “Gold mining bill passes Senate.”

As the threat of modern, large-scale commercial gold mining is presented, I find that people are truly amazed that they had no idea that this was a possibility here in Buckingham and from Fairfax to Halifax along the Virginia Gold-Pyrite Belt.

Delegate Elizabeth Guzman, who represents parts of Fauquier and Prince William counties in the 31st District, appreciated the danger to our commonwealth enough to sponsor HB 2213.

I see in your quotes from our local representatives, that Delegate Matt Fariss wants to see the study done, believing it “could be viable in Virginia.” Senator Mark Peake seems to have missed the fact we shared in a 45-minute call with him about the location of this Virginia Gold Belt in his quote, “I did not support the delegate’s effort to bring a bill that in reality only affected a jurisdiction she does not represent.”

Friends of Buckingham and the Virginia League of Conservation Voters presented a one-hour webinar on March 18 regarding the impact to our county and the commonwealth: https://tinyurl.com/3dff3dm. Please watch and share this. You’ll find updates on the Friends of Buckingham’s website.

Kenda Hanuman

Buckingham