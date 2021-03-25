LETTER — Guns should be regulated like cars

To the Editor:

The Second Amendment to the Constitution does not actually begin with “shall not be infringed.” It reads instead, “A well-regulated militia….”

Gun rights advocates conveniently ignore that clause, but government should not. Gun laws are currently far from providing a well-regulated militia. They instead provide for mayhem.

As a law-abiding gun owner, I implore our elected leaders to regulate guns as cars are now regulated, with a license and registration, traceable to a person.

Stop serving up gun soup.

Joe Anthony

Buckingham