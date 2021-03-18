LETTER – Supervisors are not being forthcoming

To the Editor:

Government of the people, by the people, for the people.

This phrase does not seem to apply to Cumberland County residents. There continues to be a lack of transparency on things taking place in this county.

For example, I attended the Board of Supervisors workshop in December. In that meeting, the statement was made, “We have visitors and there are things we cannot discuss.”

One of the subjects was the slaughterhouse proposal presented for approval at the February 2021 board meeting. This is one example of many things that are done behind “closed doors” and not presented before the citizens.

Other items include the proposed mega landfill, Braven Plastics, and more recently the proposed roundabout at 45 and 690 in Cartersville.

Nothing was said at any of the board meetings by either the board members or the VDOT representative. We as citizens have a right to know what is happening in our county, and the Board of Supervisors as our representatives have the responsibility to keep us informed and listen to our voices.

Then there are the mailers sent out by Green Ridge, one stating they were making a donation of $250,000 for three parks in the county. When was this discussed with the citizens? Who selected the locations, and most importantly, what right does Green Ridge have to say what the donation can be used for? Isn’t that up to the county? Otherwise, it is smelling like a bribe.

Why not use the $250,000 and decrease the $400,000 debt the county already has with Green Ridge? Makes a person wonder who is in charge of Cumberland County – Green Ridge or the citizens of the county and the Board of Supervisors?

The supervisors were elected to serve at the pleasure of all citizens in the county. Yet, we are being kept in the dark and decisions made without our input.

There needs to be meaningful interaction between the members of the Board of Supervisors and the residents so we, the residents, do not feel that things are being pushed on us.

Betty Myers

Cartersville