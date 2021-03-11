Maurice Paterson Sneller Jr., 95 of Farmville, passed away March 6 at The Woodland.

He was a retired history professor at Longwood University from 1960-2000. During Dr. Sneller’s 40-year tenure, he strove to offer a challenging and provocative view of history whether the focus was American, European or Asian. He was a master woodcarver, tailor, avid hiker and naturalist and world traveler.

Dr. Sneller is survived by a niece and nephew. A private burial will take place in Roanoke at a later date.