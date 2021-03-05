National FFA Week celebrated

National FFA Week was observed the week of Feb. 20 across the country as well as in Buckingham County.

Buckingham County Schools Superintendent, Dr. Daisy Hicks, recognized the Buckingham FFA chapter during the February School Board meeting Feb. 10. Shaylynn Elick, chapter president, was able to present to the chapter’s activities throughout the 2020 – 2021 school year. Following her presentation, Hicks signed the FFA Week proclamation.

This year contest practices, competitions, and meetings have been virtual, however, the chapter continues to participate in events on many different levels. The chapter officers attended a virtual workshop for leadership with Virginia FFA State Officers Jan. 27. Members participated in a virtual workshop with the National FFA State Secretary Anna Mathis Feb. 8.

Leading up to National FFA Week, members were asked several questions about what is FFA and their experiences in FFA. When Tanner Wise was asked why he joined FFA he said, “I joined FFA in the seventh grade because I was interested in learning more and more about agriculture as well as my family telling me how many opportunities this organization has.”

FFA members are able to participate in many events such as competitions, leadership workshops and educational trips.

When asked which one was her favorite event, Emma Staton said, “My favorite FFA event is going to the nursing home around holiday season because it is wonderful to see them happy.”

The Buckingham chapter participates in many different events throughout the year including agriculture mechanics, livestock judging and veterinary science.

“My favorite contest was the forestry contest because I love trees,” Noah Jones said. Adelynne Baugher said her favorite contest was horse hippology.

“It is my favorite because it teaches you a lot about horses, and I’d like to do something with horses in the future,” she said.

“My favorite contest is horse hippology because I love working with horses, you have to know the parts of the horse and identify tools and riding disciplines,” added Jenna Oliver.

With there being so many opportunities in FFA, members can learn a lot of different things about the agriculture industry and use their skills in the future.

“I have learned about leadership, animal anatomy, shop skills, farming skills, and social skills. I think that it will help me get into college and get my dream job,” Sydney Oliver said.

FFA is known for its official dress and the iconic blue corduroy jacket.

When asked about the meaning of the blue jacket, Haley Martin said, “Blue is bold and honorable. It will always have a special place in my heart, and it is a way of life.”

Agricultural education students are able to join FFA beginning in the seventh grade.

“My dad and brother were in FFA,” Sydney Oliver said. “They helped me decide to join FFA.” FFA prides itself on premier leadership, personal growth and career success. Gabriela Monodragon said she considers career success the most important of those.

“I think career success is the most important because it will affect the rest of your future,” she said.