Nottoway blanks Cumberland 35-0

The Cumberland County High School varsity football team hosted a Nottoway Cougars team Friday, March 26, that was particularly strong up front, which helped pave the way for a 35-0 victory for the Cougars, who are now 2-0.

“They are a very polished and disciplined unit,” Dukes Head Coach Kori Gilliam said of the Cougars. “The strength in the trenches gave us trouble all night.”

The coach said his team’s offense committed penalties that stalled out three different drives that had looked to be promising.

“Vincent Harris was moved to quarterback due to an injury to Cole Dalton and was a standout for us on offense and in the special teams game,” Gilliam said.

He also noted he was quite pleased with the defensive performances by Harris and senior Muzzammil Fulani at linebacker, seniors Kyle Fant and Jaydon Pompey on the defensive line and freshman Thomas Randolph in the secondary.

“Hopefully we can put things together for our final game of the season on Friday night against Rappahannock (County) High School and send our seniors out on a good note to end their high school careers and build on that for our program next year and many more,” Gilliam said.

Cumberland (0-4) hosts Rappahannock Friday, April 2, at 7 p.m.