Peggy Kidd, 76 of New Store Road, Dillwyn, died Monday, March 29 at her residence. She was the loving wife of William L. “Shorty” Kidd for 34 years.

Born in Nelson County, Aug. 16, 1944, she was a daughter of the late Shirley Spencer and Fred Horsley Clarkson.

Peggy was a member of New Store Presbyterian Church. She started working at State Farm at the age of 16. She was an Ad Manager at the Times Virginian, sold real estate with Jim Nolan, worked as a Representative for Beauty Control Cosmetics and volunteered with Meals on Wheels.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by three children, Michelle Renee Romanac of Appomattox, Kimberly Romanac Woods of Matthews, North Carolina and Luke Kidd and wife, Mary of Suffolk; one brother, Fred Horsley Clarkson and wife, Ann of Arrington; one sister, Shelby C. McGuire and husband, Alfred of Appomattox; nine grandchildren, McKinley Cardwell, Damien Woods and wife, Amanda, Brittany Woods, Bridgett Woods, Camaron Jordan Woods and wife, Latasha, Brittney Bushee, Tailor Kidd, Kaitlin Kidd and William Kidd and 19 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, James Alfred “Jim” Romanac.

A graveside memorial service will be held 2 p.m., Friday, April 2 at New Store Presbyterian Church with Rev. Kim Steinhorst officiating.

