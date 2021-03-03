Pennsylvania man killed in crash

A single-vehicle crash in Cumberland County has claimed the life of an 80-year-old man.

According to Virginia State Police (VSP) Public Relations Coordinator Shelby Crouch, the accident occurred at approximately 2:36 p.m. Tuesday, March 2, on Route 60 in Cumberland, one mile west of Route 601.

A 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt was traveling east on Route 60 when it ran off the right side of the road, struck a guardrail and overturned multiple times before it struck a tree.

The driver of the vehicle, Dwight J. Chapman, 80, of Sterling, Pa., died at the scene. He was wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.