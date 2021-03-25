Prince Edward County Property Transfers

Following are the property transfers recorded in the Prince Edward County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office for the month of August. The listing includes the grantor, the grantee, location of property and amount of consideration.

• Florence Jones West to Anthony Joseph Mancine, Lots, Leigh District. $185,000.

• Federal National Mortgage Association to Bank of America, Lot, Cloverhill District. $10.

• Rachel N. Runion to Ian C. Brock, 1.53 AC, Prospect District. $117,000.

• Leslee C. Carles to Sterling Investments, LLC, 12.61 AC, Lockett District. $75,000.

• Wayne A. Smith to Jacob Lea Smith. Deed Gift.

• Kondaur Capital Corporation to Patrick F. Fitzgerald, 3.69 AC, Prospect District. $87,500.

• Ronald E. Dowdy to In Town Rentals, LLC, Lot 15, Town of Farmville. $32,500.

• Anread Warren to Sandy River Farm, LLC. Deed Gift.

• Peter Canney to Peter James Rusin, 4.87 AC, Lockett District. $200,000.

• Silverado Serenity Associates to Gary N. Mantiply, 16.15 AC, Hampden District. $165,000.

• J Marvin Fisher to Samuel Avery-Castillo, 4 AC, Prospect District. $117,000.

• Norris Wayne Ramsey Jr. to Michael S. Zurn, 3.15 AC, Prospect District, $105,000.

• Franklin Roosevelt Royster to Raymond L. Chernault, 5.316 AC, Hampden District. $95,000.

• Kevin C. Warren to Gavin Warren, Lot, Town of Farmville. $25,000.

• C W Hicks Jr. to Lorraine J. Hicks. Deed Gift.

• Lorraine J. Hicks to Bemeche J. Hicks. Deed Gift.

• Sharon Gay Coleman to Charles Alvin Garrett, 3.29 AC, Buffalo District. $222,500.

• James K. Moore to Johnny R. Holman, Lot, Buffalo District. $65,000.

• Edward I. Gordon to Edward I. Gordon; Trustee. Deed Gift.

• Edward I. Gordon to Edward I. Gordon; Trustee. Deed Gift.

• Rhonda Brock-Servais to Trey Mitchell Eggleston, .810 AC, Town of Farmville. $300,000.

• Karen Rose Tandy Brown; FKA to Nicholas Lyle Hayes, 16.08 AC. $141,900.

• Barbara Fowlkes To Glorine F. Doswell. Deed Gift.

• Florence Fowlkes Stokes to Glorine F. Doswell. Deed Gift.

• Rodney Fowlkes to Glorine F. Doswell. Deed Gift.

• Keyvine Fowlkes to Glorine F. Doswell. Deed Gift.

• Donna Fowlkes Bailey to Glorine F. Doswell. Deed Gift.

• Shaya Jewell Colbert to Herbert Ayers. Deed Gift.

• Clauzelle Fowlkes to Glorine F. Doswell. Deed Gift.

• Lofton Leasing, LLC to Leonard J. Marshall Sr., Hampton Magisterial District. $135,000.

• Cynthia E. Gillen to William E. Gillen. Deed Gift.

• Amanda L. Aldi to William Henry Welch IV, .69 AC, Town of Farmville. $142,000.

• Lurline Wiley to Marion I Ashworth, Lot, Buffalo District. $78,000.

• James Raymond Alliston to Amy Fay Alliston. Deed Gift.

• John A. Campbell Jr. to Rita C. Reynolds, 49.70 AC, Prospect District. $60,000.

• Donna Maria Dickinson to Thomas D. Hubbard, 1 A Lot, Farmville District. $53,000.

• Mary Ann Fulcher Simmons to Joseph Madison Fulcher. Deed Gift.

• Sharon Carney-Hodnett to Alfred Charles Quinlan; Trust, .157 AC, Town of Farmville. $10,000.

• William Edward Deregibus to Byrd Rental, LLC. Deed Gift.

• Sharon Lee Carney-Hodney to Andrew J. Ronemus, .496 AC, Town of Farmville. $189,000.

• Norris C. Covington to Derek Lee Stoltzfus, 11 AC. $23,000.

• Atkinson & Bohemer, LLC to Southern Virginia Homes, LLC, Lot, Town of Farmville. $45,000.

• Wells Fargo Bank NA to The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development. Deed Gift.

• Stacy A. Morton Sr. to Marcus Antoine Morton. Deed Gift.

• Jonathan D. Atkinson to Robert M. Campbell, Lot, Town of Farmville. $224,900.

• C W Hicks Jr. to Avery Orlando Hicks. Deed Gift.

• Charles W. Hicks Jr. to Ethan Cyrus Hicks. Deed Gift.

• Charles W. Hicks Jr. to Alexis Winston Hicks. Deed Gift.

• Lorraine J. Hicks to Avery Orlando Hicks. Deed Gift.

• John J. Hicks to Ethan Cyrus Hicks. Deed Gift.

• David JM Wilson to William T. White, Lot, Lockett District. $56,900.

• Ralph L. Adams to Jennifer Adams, 15 AC, Leigh District. $25,000.

• Roadside Properties, LLC to Scott K. Davis, Lots, Prospect District. $110,000.

• Andrew S. Gautney to Billy W. Barton Jr., Lots, Leigh District. $45,000.

• Roger L. Mitchell to Dennis L. Tatum, Lot, Lockett District. $7,500.

• General Dakota Jenkins to Noor 6B LLC, Lot, Lockett District. $140,000.

• Lester I. Thornton to Daniel B. Marsland, Lot, Lockett District. $295,000.

• Michael Papandrea to Marshall A. Simpson, Lot 1, .181 AC, Town of Farmville. $16,000.

• Jeffrey C. Everhart III to Kimberly K. Taylor, Lot, .429 AC. $197,500.

• Bruce Bogese to Ryan Young, Lot, Town of Farmville. $136,000.

• Patrick L. McHugh to Marie Ellen Pokraka, Lot, Hampden District. $75,000.

• Christopher P. Senger to Eric Roy Tracy, Lot, Town of Farmville. $209,000.

• John R. Gee to Kayla Nicole Hall, 8.37 AC, Buffalo District. $228,000.

• Johann J. Jakubiak to Joshua A. Whirley, 53.08 AC, Hampden District. $169,000.