Art Exhibition — Rabbit/Hare

The pictures presented here form part of an exhibition that is on display at the Longwood Center for the Visual Arts. The artists behind the exhibit are Ian Kline and David Billet, the medium is digital pigment print, and all the prints were made in 2017.

Part of the introduction to this exhibition reads as follows:

“David Billet and Ian Kline’s Rabbit/Hare invites us to sustain our looking, sustain our thinking, trust our intuition and, just as equally important, to feel through these pictures.”