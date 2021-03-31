Tigers fall 28-0 in 125th version of ‘The Game’

Presley Egbers passed for two touchdowns and ran for two more to lead Randolph-Macon College (R-MC) to a 28-0 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) win at Hampden-Sydney College (H-SC) Saturday afternoon, March 27.

It was the 125th edition of “The Game” — the Oldest Small-School Rivalry in the South — as the visiting Yellow Jackets (4-0, 4-0 ODAC) led 21-0 at halftime before adding a late touchdown in the fourth quarter against the host Tigers (3-1, 3-1 ODAC).

Tigers junior quarterback Tanner Bernard, a transfer from Division II University of Virginia at Wise, passed for 62 yards (7-for-18) with two interceptions. Junior running back Kaleb Smith rushed for 31 yards on seven carries. Senior captain and wide receiver Dillon Costello had two catches for 20 yards, while freshman wide receiver Braeden Bowling added one reception for 30 yards.

Hampden-Sydney continues to lead the Oldest Small-School Rivalry in the South, 60-54-11; however, the Yellow Jackets have now won seven straight and nine of the last 10 games played between the two storied programs.

H-SC will play at home again Saturday, April 3, at 1 p.m. against visiting Ferrum College (2-2, 2-2 ODAC) in the ODAC third-place game.