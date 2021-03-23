Two Scottsville men die in crash

A crash early Monday morning in Buckingham County has claimed the lives of two Scottsville residents.

According to Virginia State Police (VSP) Public Relations Coordinator Shelby Crouch, at approximately 4:13 a.m. Monday, March 22, police responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Route 602 in Buckingham, about a half mile south of Route 655.

Crouch said a 2000 Volkswagen Jetta was traveling south when it ran off the left side of the road, striking a ditch and several trees.

The driver of the vehicle, Leroy J. Chambers, 42, of Scottsville, and the passenger, Randall C. Chambers, 25, also of Scottsville, died at the scene. Neither the driver nor the passenger were wearing seatbelts.

The crash remains under investigation.