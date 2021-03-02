Vaccination clinic to be held in Prince Edward Friday

The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) Piedmont Health District, in cooperation with Prince Edward County, will conduct a closed COVID-19 vaccination clinic Friday, March 5, at the Prince Edward Farmville Youth Sport Gymnasium in Farmville.

According to Piedmont Health District Emergency Manager David Martin, the event will administer 500 doses of the Moderna vaccine to residents who pre-registered through the Prince Edward County Health Department.

Martin added these 500 doses are in addition to the health district’s current weekly allocation.

The COVID-19 vaccine remains unavailable to the general public, and it is emphasized this is not a public event and walk-ins of any kind will not be accepted. Those who will receive a vaccine Friday have already been contacted by the health department with assigned timeslots.

Tuesday afternoon, Martin added that administration of the vaccine is being conducted on Friday with VDH and Prince Edward County Volunteer Rescue Squad (PEVRS) staff with support. Non-medical staffing, he said, will be a joint effort with Prince Edward County, the Town of Farmville and the Piedmont Health District.

“Registration for this event is prioritized from our pre-registration waitlist for people at highest risk of contracting COVID-19 and of experiencing more serious effects of illness, according to guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices,” Dr. Sulola Adekoya, interim health director for Piedmont Health District, stated in the release. “We appreciate everyone’s patience as we work quickly and efficiently to get the vaccine into the arms of our residents. We are planning additional vaccination events as quickly as possible.”

This clinic, according to the release, is the first in a series of large vaccination events being planned in the health district. Collaborative and ongoing efforts are under way to vaccinate those in Phases 1a and 1b who are most at risk of falling ill with COVID-19 and most critical to health care, public safety and the essential functions of society and to reduce the extra burden COVID-19 is having on people already facing disparities.

Martin added another event will be held in 28 days to provide the second dose to Friday’s participants.

Residents are reminded those eligible for vaccine in Phases 1a and 1b can pre-register at vaccinate.virginia.gov or by calling 1-877-VAX-IN-VA. This ‘one-stop-shop’ website and call center allows individuals to pre-register online, check that they are pre-registered and access additional information on Virginia’s vaccination roll-out.