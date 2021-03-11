Vaccine events bring hope and joy

Friday, March 5, was a day of hope amidst the pandemic in Prince Edward County as COVID-19 vaccine shots were being distributed in multiple locations, including the Prince Edward-Farmville Youth Association (PEFYA) Gymnasium and Centra Southside Community Hospital.

Centra Program for All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) participants were bussed to the hospital where they received their shots.

Meanwhile, the PEFYA Gym was also buzzing with activity in the effort to administer 550 shots in a day to residents by appointment. Helping make that happen were members of the Virginia Department of Emergency Management, the Virginia Department of Health’s Piedmont Health District, the Prince Edward County government and volunteers from Farmville Cares and Southside Virginia Community College (SVCC).

SVCC had 10 first-year nursing students on hand from the Keysville campus to help give vaccinations.

Patsy Watson, coordinator for Farmville Cares, said the organization had about 42 volunteers that had helped at the event for different short periods of time, including Longwood University students, pastors and retired teachers.

Reflecting on the tone of the event as it unfolded, she described the mood of those receiving the vaccine as that of gratefulness and relief.

“Really, it’s a joyful experience to be part of this,” she said. “People are happy.”

