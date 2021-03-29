Victims identified in Sat. Buckingham crash

A young local man and woman were identified Monday afternoon as the victims involved in a deadly multiple-vehicle accident this Saturday in Buckingham County.

According to Virginia State Police (VSP) Public Relations Coordinator Shelby Crouch, the victims were Hunter T. Absher, 26, of Dillwyn, and Nicole D. Clarke, 25, of Scottsville.

The crash, which occurred at approximately 2:12 p.m. Saturday, March 17, happened on Route 617 (Gravel Hill Road) nearly a mile east of Route 15.

Crouch said a 2007 Lincoln MKZ being driven by Absher was traveling on Gravel Hill Road when it crossed the center of the roadway and struck a 2010 Chrysler Town and Country.

Neither Absher or Clarke were wearing a seatbelt. Both residents died at the scene.

The driver of the Chrysler, Melinda J. Moore, 30, of Jetersville, was transported for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Moore was also not wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.