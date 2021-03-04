William Bond Makelim passed away on Feb. 17 in Deerfield, Illinois. “Bill” was born in Chicago on June 17, 1932. He grew up in Illinois and graduated from the University of Virginia in 1960. Bill loved spending time in Buckingham County.

Bill’s wife, Dale Makelim, predeceased him in 2008.

He is survived by three children, Virginia Jackson, Elizabeth Makelim and Bo Makelim and two grandchildren.

Visitation and burial will be held in Illinois. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Historic Buckingham, Inc. http://www.historicbuckingham .org/index.html