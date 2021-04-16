Backpacks donated to the homeless

Heather Noe, of Meherrin, presented a donation of 14 backpacks to STEPS Inc., which operates the homeless prevention program serving a six-county region. The backpacks were stuffed with items that could assist the homeless, including a blanket and personal care items. In lieu of gifts to celebrate her February 23 birthday, Noe asked her family to contribute to the project. STEPS officials were delighted with the contribution, which will be distributed as needed. From left are Heather Noe, STEPS board member and Prince Edward County Board of Supervisors Vice-Chair Dr. Odessa Pride, STEPS Board member and Prince Edward County Leigh District Supervisor Jerry Townsend, STEPS Housing Case Manager Lavonia Jones, STEPS Board member and Prince Edward County Director of Social Services Roma Morris, and STEPS Housing Coordinator Shawn Rozier.