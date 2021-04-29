Buckingham County Property Transfers

Following are the property transfers recorded in the Buckingham County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office for the month of January. The listing includes the grantor, the grantee, location of property and amount of consideration.

• Denise Shelton to Denise Shelton; Tr. Deed Gift.

• Four Palms Properties LLC to Douglas Christman; et al, 5.0 AC, Marshall District. $20,000.

• Kate Blake; et al to Alison Paige Landry, 10.0 AC, 5.0 AC, Curdsville District. $336,000.

• Henry P. Hagenau to Hannah Louise Ragan; et al, 82.28 AC, Slate River District. $354,100.

• Lawrence Wade Stimpson Jr., et to Brian Eugene Leathers; et al, 5.83 AC, James River District. $88,400.

• Russell Wiles to Alex W. Haislip; et al, 6.5 AC, Curdsville District. $36,000.

• Dennis J. Allen to Danny R. Allen. Deed Gift.

• Seth Charles Wilkinson; et al to Seth Charles Wilkinson; et al. Deed Gift.

• Shawn D. Bolden to Jeremy H. Holland, 4.75 AC, Marshall District. $23,000.

• Calvin R. Wallace III; et al to E E Talbott Jr.; et al, .14 AC, .51 AC, Slate River District. $2,600.

• Janet M. Turner to Keith Morgan Henderson, 2.04 AC. $75,000.

• Ann L. Braun to John W. Zeh; et al, 34.234 AC, Maysville District. $25,000.

• Catlett Land Company LLC to David T. Perkins; et al, 3.304 AC, Curdsville District. $35,000.

• Nell M. Spain to Amy Leatherwood, Maysville District. $170,100.

• Janet L. Newton to John R. Crews Sr., 1.000 AC, Maysville District. $6,000.

• Gary W. Taylor Sr.; et ux to Lucy Juanita Taylor. Deed Gift.

• Gary W. Taylor Sr.; et ux to Gary W. Taylor II. Deed Gift.

• James L. Blanks to Gladstone Properties LLC, 6.41 AC, 6.41 AC, James River District. $15,000.

• Michele L. Richardson to Michele L. Richardson; et vir. Deed Gift.

• Samuel Carden Morse; Tr et al to Nyesha N. Byankatonda, 1.754 AC, Marshall District. $141,400.

• Glenda S. Woodall; et al to Dustin W. Grey; et ux, 2.04 AC, Francisco District. $238,000.

• John H. Meeks; et al to CMH Homes Inc, 5.23 AC, James River District. $35,000.

• Richard C. Bryant; et al to Paul U. Pagulayan; et al, 10.01 AC, Lot. $30,000.

• Walter E. Saxon Jr.; Tr to Central Virginia Electric Coop, .484 AC, Maysville District. $21,780.

• Chad H. Morgan; et ux to Adam Keith Morgan; et ux. Deed Gift.

• Jean C. Deveaux; et al to David L. Holman. Deed Gift.

• Dennis C. Klaus; ex et al to Francis McQ Lawrence, 3.16 AC, Maysville District. $9,200.

• James L. Blanks to Gladstone Properties, .5947 AC, James River District. $2,000.

• John E. Martin Jr.; et al to Martin Slate River Farm LLC. Deed Gift.

• Shirley W. Rickman; et al to Trustees of the Antioch Union. Deed Gift.

• John E. King; et al to Amos Z. Lapp. Deed Gift.

• Jonas S. Esh; et al to Benuel K. Beiler; et al, 79.02 AC, Curdsville District. $370,000.

• Ben Lapp to Corey Willer; et al, 1.558 AC, Cursdville District. $230,000.

• Adam Keith Morgan; et al to Jesse T. Boyer; et al, 1 AC, Curdsville District. $53,000.

• CMS Investments LLC to Country Oaks Land and Timber LLC. $350,000.

• Robert E. Forloines to Buckingham Timber Holdings LLC, 3.29 AC, James River District. $9,000.

• CMH Homes Inc to Michelle Leigh Willamson, 3.037 AC, Curdsville District. $160,000.

• David Schurkamp; et al to Walter T. Vantichelt, 13.9 AC, Curdsville District. $363,000.

• Mayra L. Rivera Medina et al to Mayra L. Huezo. Deed Gift.

• Lloyd Buckingham Farm LLC to Robert Thomas Jr., 22.481 AC, 18.623 AC, 205.015 AC, Maysville District. $632,000.

• Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Lofton Leasing LLC, 11.46 AC, Maysville District. $113,300.

• Brian S. Davis to CMH Homes Inc, 6.63 AC, Curdsville District. $25,000.

• Scott T. Bochniak; et ux to Heirloom Reclaim & Design LLC, 5.976 AC, Lot. $25,000.

• Robert Earl Bryant; et ux to Timothy A. Dodson; et ux, .86 AC, Marshall District. $2,580.

• Kemper M. Beasley III; ex et a to Loren C. Orange Jr., 2.95 AC, Francisco District. $15,300.

• Robert E. Laury; et al to Spear Mountain Investments LLC, James River District. $112,700.

• Joseph C. Hollenbeck to Justin Tyler Clabo; et al, 6.22 AC, James River District. $260,700.

• Andrew Scott Taylor to James Chambers, 4.0 AC, Maysville District. $125,000.

• George T. Rodeheaver III to Charles S. Stump; et al, 2.421 AC, James River District. $10,000.

• Raymond S. Avery to Christopher Nelson; et ux, 5.21 AC, Lot. $242,500.

• Karen Kulla to Country Oaks Land and Timber LLC, 76.27 AC, Francisco District. $135,000.

• Stacy Roadcap to Country Oaks Land and Timber LLC, 4.78 AC. $14,000.