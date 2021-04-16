The Church and Community Events calendar is published each Friday. Items must be submitted by 10 a.m. Monday for that Friday’s calendar. Events should be emailed to CommunityCalendar@FarmvilleHerald.com.

APRIL 17

INSTALLATION SERVICE — The Installation Service for Pastor-Elect, Rev. Robert Waker, Sr. will be held Saturday, April 17, at 2 p.m. at Forest Baptist Church in Meherrin. The installation message will be delivered by Rev. Rolando Twine of Rocky Mount.

SHOE DRIVE — The Randolph District Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary will have a shoe drive fundraiser at the fire station on Highway 45 in Cumberland Saturday, April 17, and Sunday, April 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day. The Auxiliary will earn funds based on the total weight of the pairs of gently worn, used and new shoes collected. Anyone can help by donating shoes.

APRIL 18

WIND SYMPHONY CONCERT — The Longwood University Wind Symphony will present a live concert at Jarman Auditorium on the Longwood campus Sunday, April 18, at 4 p.m. The livestream will begin at 3:50 p.m. and can be accessed using the following link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9Ad7sZhMU0E The Wind Symphony, under the direction of Dr. Kevin M. Callihan, will perform works by Alfred Reed, Kathryn Salfelder, John Philip Sousa, Michael Colgrass, Brian Balmages, Franz Biebl, Ola Gjeilo and Brant Karrick. Pierce Johnson, student conductor, will be directing Reverberations by Brian Balmages.

APRIL 24

USED BOOK GIVEAWAY — The Friends of the Barbara Rose Johns Farmville-Prince Edward Community Library will have a used book giveaway Saturday, April 24, at the Farmville Community Marketplace from 9 a.m. until the Farmers Market closes at 1 p.m. Readers may take as many books as they like. Just remember to wear a mask. It is the opening day for the Farmers Market, and we hope to see you there. If it looks like rain, the event will be rescheduled.

APRIL 25

COVID CLINIC — The United Protective Association, in partnership with the Amelia Pharmacy, is sponsoring a COVID-19 vaccination clinic Sunday, April 25, at the Amelia Parks and Recreation Department at 1630 Dunn St. in Amelia from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The clinic is open to all persons ages 18 and older. The Moderna vaccine will be administered. Register for the clinic at www.ameliapharmacy.com or call Dr. Ralph Montague at (757) 869-9002 or Diane Lenoir-Giles at (804) 240-6729.

MAY 8

DRIVE-THRU SPAGHETTI DINNER — The Randolph District Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary will hold a drive-thru spaghetti dinner Saturday, May 8, from 4 to 7 p.m. The cost is $10 per meal and includes spaghetti, salad, garlic bread and dessert.

MOTHER’S DAY RAFFLE — The Randolph District Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary is offering a Mother’s Day Raffle. Tickets are one for $5 or three tickets for $10. Twenty-two different prizes are up for grabs. Tickets may be purchased at the May 8 spaghetti dinner or from any auxiliary member.

UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

Mt. MORIAH UPPER ROOM — Mt. Moriah Upper Room Baptist Church at 1913 Tuggle Road, Farmville, will have outdoor church service at 10 a.m. on first through fourth Sundays. Attendees remain in their vehicles and can listen to the service on 87.9 FM.

COLLEGE PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH — College Presbyterian Church at Hampden-Sydney meets each Sunday at 11 a.m. A distance of six feet or greater is maintained between non-family individuals. Masks are required. There is no singing.

FOOD DISTRIBUTION — Delma’s Pantry in Cumberland County will have curbside food distribution at Cumberland Middle School the second, third and fourth Fridays of the month at 9:30 a.m. each Friday. Senior boxes will be given out at the distributions.

CALVARY BAPTIST CHURCH — Calvary Baptist Church, 1144 Hendricks Rd. in Prospect, is in revival indoors every Sunday at 11 a.m. Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m. Bible study is every Thursday night at 6 p.m. Masks are available for those who desire one. Rev. Darryl Brown is the pastor.

NEW HOPE BAPTIST CHURCH — There are now two ways for participants to take part in the Living Word of God and Devotional Prayer and Praise each Tuesday evening at 6:30 p.m. A Zoom conference is available at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81256104719?pwd=Y0cvVEhPTjlERmx5L0pPQUJvY09IZz09. The meeting ID is 812 5610 4719. The passcode is 495579. The service may also be accessed by phone at (701) 779-9869.

CORNERSTONE BAPTIST CHURCH — Until further notice, Cornerstone Baptist Church will have drive-in services beginning at 10 a.m. on the second, third and fourth Sundays. Services are also available on Facebook Live and the conference call number at 10 a.m. Sunday school is on the first and fifth Sundays in the sanctuary at 9:30 a.m. COVID-19 guidelines will be followed.

CEDAR BAPTIST CHURCH — Cedar Baptist Church at 3932 Bell Road in Dillwyn will have worship services inside the sanctuary at 10 a.m. each Sunday. Anyone attending the inside service will be asked to comply with the safety ordinances such as masks and social distancing. However, there will be an area designated for those that are not required to wear a mask for medical conditions. This service will also be available at the same time over the radio at 87.9 FM for anyone preferring to remain in their vehicle in the church parking lot.

BIBLICAL BAPTIST CHURCH — Biblical Baptist Church will meet each Sunday at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. with lunch to follow and a 1:30 p.m. service. Bible study is on Wednesdays at 7 p.m. All services are being held at the VFW Post on Graham Road due to flooding of the church building.

PEAKS BAPTIST CHURCH SERVICES — Peaks Baptist Church at 1948 Peaks Road, Prospect will have worship and praise services on first, second and fourth Sundays in the church parking lot at 10 a.m. until further notice.

MONROE BAPTIST CHURCH — Monroe Baptist Church in Rice, Virginia will be having Park and Praise services beginning at 10 a.m. on the second and fourth Sundays of each month until further notice.

AMATEUR RADIO MEETING — The Charlotte County Amateur Radio Club meets the first Sunday of the month at the Drakes Branch Municipal Building located at 4800 Drakes Main St. at 3 p.m. Any questions, contact Dan at (434) 210-8383.

VETERANS SERVICES — The American Legion Accredited Veterans Service Officers is available to see veterans and their family members at the Farmville VFW on the second and fourth Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. Veteran Service Officers may be reached at 434-414-6504.

FARMVILLE PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH — Farmville Presbyterian Church located at 200 West Third Street will hold in-service worship each Sunday at 11 a.m. The church is practicing in social distancing, and a face covering will be required during the service. Audio of the services is also available on the church’s Facebook page as well as the church website (farmvillepresbyterian.org). For further questions, please feel free to contact the church office at (434) 392-4243.

VIRTUAL SERMON — 11 a.m. every Sunday presented by the Rev. Toney W. Smith, pastor of St. Level Baptist Church, Clarksville and Greenwood Baptist Church, Boydton. The public is welcome to join in and listen to the message. Call (804) 665-9969. When asked put in code 9059059#.

LIVE STREAMING SERVICES — at First Liberty Baptist Church will be held the first and third Sunday at 10 a.m. and Bible study via teleconference on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. Dial in at (617) 793-8841, no code. All other programs and services will remain suspended in compliance with the governor’s orders.

PARK AND PRAISE SERVICE — 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Zion Hill Baptist Church on Sundays until further notice. Services are held every week except for fifth Sundays.

ZION BAPTIST SERVICES — Zion Baptist Church of Dillwyn will have phone conference services each Sunday morning at 11 a.m. To join in, call 1-559-671-2916.

MERCY SEAT BAPTIST CHURCH SERVICES — Mercy Seat Baptist Church regular parking lot church services will begin at 11 a.m.

FOREST BAPTIST CHURCH — Forest Baptist Church will hold its worship service on the second, third and fourth Sunday at 11 a.m. Everyone is welcome to this worship service.

BEAUTIFUL PLAIN BAPTIST CHURCH — Beautiful Plain Baptist Church in Charlotte Court House will have indoor worship services at 11 a.m. on the second and fourth Sundays each month until further notice.

TRIUMPH BAPTIST CHURCH — Indoor worship service is held each Sunday at 11 a.m. at the Triumph Baptist Church located on Darlington Heights Road. Everyone attending is asked to wear a mask.

OLD GREEN BAPTIST CHURCH — Old Green Creek Baptist Church will have drive-up worship services every second and fourth Sunday at 11 a.m. until further notice. The Reverend Samuel F. Trent is the pastor.

JERICHO BAPTIST CHURCH — Jericho Baptist Church will be on WFLO – 870 AM at 10:30 a.m. the first, third and alternating fifth Sundays and at 11 a.m. on the second, fourth and alternating fifth Sundays. The services will also be on Facebook Live.