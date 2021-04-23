expand
April 23, 2021

Conservation Corps seeks members

By Staff Report

Published 6:00 am Friday, April 23, 2021

The Virginia Service and Conservation Corps are looking for new members with a passion for outdoor recreation and environmental conservation to join the Conservation Corps Interpretive Trails Program.

Members of the VSCC support Virginia State Parks by leading park educational programs, volunteer trail workdays and educating park guests on environmental stewardship principles.

Learn more about how you can apply to become a member by visiting the following link: https://bit.ly/2PPMt1F.

