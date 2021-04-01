Cumberland County Property Transfers

Following are the property transfers recorded in the Cumberland County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office for the month of September. The listing includes the grantor, the grantee, location of property and amount of consideration.

• Millbrook Construction, LLC to David E. Gordon, Lots, Hamilton District & Powhatan Co. $229,950.

• Benjamin Lapp to Eric Crutchfield; et ux, 8.03 AC, Randolph District. $315,000.

• H Edward Kollatz Sr.; et al to Kenneth E. Morris, 200 AC, Hamilton District. $12,000.

• Craig Russell Seal to Joyve D. Barrett, 1.366 AC, Madison District. $105,000.

• Mary Elizabeth Trent to Clarence S. Trent. Deed Gift.

• Virginia H. Boyles to Amy Denise Allen Hintz. Deed Gift.

• P&R Construction Company Inc. to John S. Eicher, 1.00 AC, Randolph District. $23,500.

• Brittany E. Gibbs; et al to Brittany E. Gibbs. Deed Gift.

• JCM III LLC to CMH Homes INC, 6.65 AC, Madison District. $24,000.

• Fresh Start Property Solutions to Bobbi T. Thomson, 1.093 AC, Randolph District. $81,000.

• Otay Mesa LLC to Robert Lee Smiley; et al, Lots, Hamilton District. $159,000.

• Sylvia Mae Petersheim to Thomas Charles Huddleston, 1.55 AC, Randolph District. $2,000.

• Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, INC to Sigma Development LLC, 2.48 AC, Hamilton District. $62,500.

• Virginia H. Boyles to Michelle Virginia Boy Whitley. Deed Gift.

• Kyle L. Scott; et al to Jason A. McClendon. Deed Gift.

• John Taylor Agee to Jeffrey L. Perkins, 6 AC, Randolph District. $7,000.

• Jesse C. Owens to Clayton Marshall; et ux, 5.01 AC, 6.948 AC, Hamilton District. $400,000.

• Donald Lawrence Maiden; Tr; et al to Joseph A. Hazelgrove; et al, 9.11 AC & 67.55 AC, Randolph District. $302,883.66.

• Reva Moore; et ux to Dennis Knight Sr.; et ux, .485 AC, Randolph District. $83,000.

• R & J Investments LC to Sara Amy Martinson, 3.441 AC, Madison District. $209,000.

• Steven C. Bookout; et ux to Justin Robert Woodruff; et ux, Lot. $192,000.

• Pacific Premier Trust; et al to Earl L. Thornton, 2.06 AC, Madison District. $166,750.

• Countryside Real Estate L.L.C to Dustin Cortina; et al, 12.53 AC, Randolph District. $18,500.

• Scott H. Partridge Sr. to Jason Alan Hall, 2 AC, Hamilton District. $175,000.

• Larry Smith; et ux to Jennifer D. Snyder, 4.393 AC. $349,500.

• Susan Malaspino; Tr to Richard Fontaine; et al. Deed Gift.

• William F. Mullins II to Keisha L. Long, 1 AC, Randolph District. $1,950.

• Thomas Martin Noehren; et ux to Samuel Lewis McCasland, 11.4 AC, Madison District. $226,950.

• Claudia F. Miller to Holder Homes, LLC, Parcel, Madison District. $82,500.

• Monroe C. Miller to Jonathan L. Miller, 11.79 AC, Randolph District. $315,000.

• Lee R. Baumgardner Jr. to Laura C. Bunton, Parcel, Hamilton District. $272,500.

• Donald K. Czeizinger to Leslie Frazier, 7.1 AC, Hamilton District. $230,000.

• Glen David Marble; et ux to Elizabeth Gasca; et ux, 3 AC, Madison District. $150,000.

• R & J Investment LC to Rachel Kiersten Chadwick, et al, 2.109 AC, Madison District. $199,000.

• Dennis J. Maier; et ux to 835 Longstreet LLC, Lot, Town of Farmville. $110,900.

• Timothy R. Adams; et ux to James D. Epperly; et ux, Lots, Randolph District. $309,000.

• Gary Leroy McHenry to Vincent Bruce Tate, 5.358 AC, Madison District. $47,000.