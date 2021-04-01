Cumberland proposes 2-cent tax decrease

The Cumberland County Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing Tuesday, April 6, at 7 p.m. for a public hearing to consider the proposed tax levies and budget estimates for FY 21/22.

The hearing will occur in the Cumberland Courthouse Circuit Courtroom.

According to an advertisement for the public hearings, the board will be presented with a total proposed budget of $35,385,869.

The advertisement includes a proposed 2021 real estate and manufactured homes tax levy of 75 cents, a 2-cent decrease from the current 2020 levy of 77 cents.

Any citizens interested in giving written or oral comment at the hearing will have the opportunity to do so. Residents who wish to submit comments in writing prior to the hearing can do so via email or by contacting the office of the county administrator at (804) 492-3625.