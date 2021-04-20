Dates set for return of the Heart of Virginia Festival

Officials have announced a new date for the 2021 Heart of Virginia Festival.

According to festival Chairperson Susan Sullivan, the festivities will be held this year across two days, Friday, Sept. 17, and Saturday, Sept. 18, as part of Longwood University’s Family Weekend.

The festival, which typically takes place the first Saturday of May, was canceled in 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The coronavirus also forced event organizers to postpone the 2021 spring date.

Sullivan noted officials are still working on updating the festival’s online application for vendors and artists, adding the board will start to communicate with all vendors around the beginning of May.

Other details regarding the event will be posted online as they are made available.