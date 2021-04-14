expand
April 15, 2021

Deacon Ernest Allen Sr.

By Staff Report

Published 5:01 pm Wednesday, April 14, 2021

Deacon Ernest Allen Sr., 93 of Cumberland, departed this life on April 11.

He is survived by two sons; Ernest Allen Jr. (Anna) and Vernon Allen (Cynthia); two daughters; Beulah Scruggs and Regina Belton (Frank); a special godson, Carl Jones; nine grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; one great great-grandchild and a host of nephews, nieces, one special, Grace “Henrietta” Beard, cousins, other relatives and friends and a special friend, Louise Robertson.

A public viewing will be held on Friday, April 16, from 1-6 p.m. at the Marian Gray Thomas Funeral Home, Cumberland. Graveside services will take place on Saturday, April 17, at 1 p.m. at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Cumberland.

