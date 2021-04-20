Drug take back event planned

The Farmville Police Department will join with law enforcement agencies across the nation to participate in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day Saturday, April 24.

This semi-annual event is designed to remove potentially dangerous prescription drugs and other medications from homes by allowing citizens to anonymously dispose of them in a safe manner.

Officers will be collecting unwanted or expired medications from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Midtown Square, in the courtyard near Chick-Fil-A.

Citizens may drive through to drop off medications, with no questions asked and without having to exit their vehicles.

To remain anonymous, donors should remove the labels from all containers, or they may dump loose medications directly into our collection box. Liquids should remain sealed in their own containers.

Unfortunately, intravenous solutions, injectables, and syringes cannot be accepted at this time.