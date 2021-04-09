expand
Ad Spot

April 10, 2021

Members of Meherrin Volunteer Fire and Rescue held an “Egg My Yard” fundraiser event this past weekend and surprised many children on Easter morning.

Egg My Yard is a success

By Crystal Vandegrift

Published 6:00 am Friday, April 9, 2021

Children woke up Easter morning on Sunday, April 4, to find their yards filled with Easter eggs thanks to a fundraiser  organized by Meherrin Volunteer Fire and Rescue.

Volunteers sold 7,300 Easter eggs as part of an “Egg My Yard” fundraiser.

On Saturday night, April 3, teams of volunteers and fire/EMS personnel hid candy- and prize-filled eggs for children to find first thing Easter morning.

According to Sally Pyle, Meherrin EMS captain and head of the fundraising committee, the idea for the event came after brainstorming by Meherrin Volunteer Fire and Rescue officials on COVID-friendly fundraiser ideas.

More News

Cumberland County Property Transfers

A comfortable tradition endures

Catching Up With…Blake Phillips

Corner Coffee Junction to close Saturday