Elijah Willie Childress, 58 of Farmville, passed away in the hospital on April 13, from a heart attack while recovering from surgery. Elijah was born in Farmville.

He is survived by his devoted mother, Shirley Childress and his loving wife of 20 years, Renita Simmons Childress; stepchildren, Saleem and Ashanti Akbar and step grandchildren, Amyra, Ayanna and Aden.

He is preceded in death by his father, Elijah Willis Childress Sr. and his stepdaughter TaCheka Martin.

Elijah was a member of New Flame Church Of God In Christ, formerly Spirit Of Life Church Of God In Christ, Farmville.

He enjoyed playing the bass guitar and shared that talent with Spirit of Life Church Of God In Christ. He loved gospel music and the Gospel Keynotes was his favorite group.

He graduated from Prince Edward High School in 1982. He went to trucking school in Virginia and enjoyed his career as a truck driver. He looked forward to returning to work following his surgery.

He was a dedicated family man. He never met a stranger and was always kind and had a smile for everyone he encountered. Many remember him smiling while being pulled in a wagon by Shirley or his Father.

The family requests in lieu of flowers contributions can be made to a GoFundMe account for help with funeral expenses https://gofund.me/17a5d759 or sent to Shirley Childress at, 602 Grace Street, Farmville, VA 23901.

The Celebration of Life service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 20, at New Flame Church of God In Christ.

Bland Reid Funeral Home, Farmville is serving the family.