Friends of the Appomattox cleanup waterways

The Friends of the Appomattox River group held its annual spring cleanup of the Appomattox River and area waterways on Saturday, April 17, removing 1000 pounds of trash from the waterways.

Participants floated the river, filling bags with bottles, cans and other debris. Several tires, shopping carts, pipes, and even a door were also retrieved.

In addition to cleaning the Appomattox River, members cleaned up areas of the Sandy River Reservoir, Wilck’s Lake, Gross Creek and Buffalo Creek.

Cleanup participants met at the Wilck’s Lake boat ramp to receive tools and cleanup assignments.

The event concluded on River Road, where all the debris was weighed.