Good citizen award

Every year, the Daughters of the American Revolution recognizes and rewards individuals who possess the qualities of dependability, service, leadership and patriotism in their homes, schools and communities. These students are selected by their teachers and school administrators, who feel they demonstrate these qualities to an outstanding degree. The Judith Randolph-Longwood chapter of the NSDAR is proud to announce this year’s Good Citizen is Luke Warner Gee from Fuqua School. Gee has demonstrated the qualities of being a good citizen through his academic record, clubs, sports, many awards and honors and community service. Pictured are: Jennings Custis, Upper School head; Luke Gee; Yvonne Costello, Good Citizen chair; and Dr. Carolyn Wells, regent Judith Randolph-Longwood chapter NSDAR.