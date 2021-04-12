Gregory Steve Nelson, 67, originally of Charlotte County, died unexpectedly Monday evening, April 5 at his home in Marysville, Ohio in the company of his family.

Steve worked for Nelson Consulting LLC. He was a retired HVAC/plumbing manager and estimator. He was a project manager for numerous mechanical contractors in Ohio. He was a pipefitter welder by trade but was also an accomplished craftsman who would lend his abilities and expertise to many people and for many projects. Steve was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting and fishing.

When he was not shooting pistols or sighting in rifles, he was amongst nature hunting migratory birds and hearing a pack of beagles run a nice buck or some rabbits. He would fish often catching some crappie and bluegills. He was the first to attend a delicious fish fry. He passed the love of hunting and fishing down to his six sons.

Steve was born Nov. 3,1953 in Farmville to W. Gregory Nelson and Mildred Driskell Nelson. He married the former Tonya Lynn Bevard Feb. 7,1987 in Port Charlotte, Florida.

He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 34 years, Tonya; their sons, Greg Nelson (Amalia), of Keysville, Wayne Nelson (Michelle) of Lancaster, Ohio, Jason “Jay” Bevard of London, Ohio, Steven C. Nelson (Bridget) of Marysville, Ohio, Jeremy R. Nelson (Baeley) of Richwood, Ohio and Scotty C. Nelson (Ashlei), of Marysville, Ohio; 16 grandchildren; his mother, Mildred D. Nelson Harvey of Farmville; a sister, Judy Nelson Hanlon (Bill) of Smithfield and a brother, Wayne Nelson (Becky) of Abilene.

A gathering of family and friends to celebrate Steve’s life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 17 at Beulah Methodist Church in Abilene, where a private family memorial service will follow. COVID precautions will be followed with the wearing of masks. Condolences may be expressed at www.ingramfuneralservice.com.