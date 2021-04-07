James W. “Jim” Starnes, 50 of Crewe, died Friday, April 2 from complications experienced during surgery.

He is survived by his father, Richard L. Starnes of Crewe; a sister, Misty Duncan (Paul); two nieces, Samantha and Jasmine and a nephew, Jonathan, all of Ocala, Florida.

Jim was preceded in death by his mother, Yoshiko O. “Keiko” Starnes.

He graduated from Prince Edward Academy in 1989. Jim later attended Brevard College, Brevard, North Carolina. He lived in Richmond for many years and worked at First Street for Boomers and Beyond, Everstart Enterprises and Woodfin Auto Sales.

He loved to camp, hike and fish, especially fly-fishing. Jim was an avid sports fan and closely followed all ACC conference games in all sports. One of his proudest and memorable events was when he attended The Jim Valvano basketball clinic in Raleigh, North Carolina and was honored to play with and to be coached by Jim Valvano while attending the clinic. Jim participated in Little League baseball when he grew up in Crewe playing for the Philco team. At the closing ceremonies for the season, he was awarded the trophy for best sportsmanship. Jim was always a kind and considerate person, as well as being a caring and considerate son.

He will lie-in-state until 5 p.m. on Thursday, April 8 at the Joseph McMillian Funeral Home, 1826 Cox Rd. (Bus. Hwy. 460), Blackstone, VA 23824. Graveside funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Friday, April 9 in Shepherd Memorial Park, 5045 Asheville Highway, Hendersonville, NC 28791.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Jimmy V Cancer Research Foundation, 106 Towerview Court, Cary, NC 27513 or call 800 4JimmyV.

