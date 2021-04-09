Landfill Alert to meet Sunday

The Cumberland County Landfill Alert Committee will host its monthly meeting Sunday, April 11, at 3 p.m. at the Cumberland County Community Center located on Route 45 and Davenport Road.

The guest speaker this month will be Gustavo Angeles of the Sierra Club. This will be an in person meeting with 50 people or less. There will be social distancing, and participants must wear a mask. Those wishing to attend virtually may call (671) 317-3122 and enter 378-814-269. The purpose of these meetings is to inform Cumberland County residents and surrounding counties about the impact the proposed landfill may have.

Victory Baptist Church located at 4339 Salem Road, Spout Springs, is hosting inside services with Sunday school starting at 10 a.m. followed by morning worship at 10:30 a.m. For further information, contact Pastor Jeff Worley at (434) 942-4652.

Happy birthday wishes go out this week to Cheryl Canipe of Henrico who will be 51 years young Friday, April 9.

Cedar Baptist Church located at 3932 Bell Road in Dillwyn will host in-house services Sundays at 10 a.m. until further notice. Masks are required for in-house services. Attendees may also tune in from the parking lot at 87.9 FM. Pastor Tommy Armstrong cordially invites all to attend.

Our prayers and best wishes for a continued speedy recovery are sent out this week to all those sick and shut in everywhere.