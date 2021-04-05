Longwood graduations set for May 14, 15

According to a Monday, April 5, letter to the Class of 2021 on Longwood University’s website, the school is planning to celebrate commencement May 14 and 15.

The undergraduate ceremony will be May 15 at 9:30 a.m. on Wheeler Lawn. The graduate school ceremony will be Friday, May 14, at 5:30 p.m. on Stubbs Lawn.

The letter says each graduate will be limited to two guests in order to meet state guidelines. Family pods may sit together, but all attendees must remain masked. Pods will be separated by 10 feet of space on the lawns. The ceremony will be live streamed for those unable to attend in person.

The graduations are set to take place rain or shine. The information says the plans may be canceled in the event of dangerous weather conditions or changes in COVID-19 restrictions.