April 20, 2021

Nickels named to all-academic team

By Staff Report

Published 9:15 pm Monday, April 19, 2021

Longwood women’s golf senior Jacky Nickels was named to the Big South All-Academic team, the conference announced Monday, April 19.

 

A native of Kota Kinabalu, Malaysia, Nickels has she has been named to the Big South All-Academic team for the third-consecutive year. She becomes just the second Lancer to earn the honor three times, joining Kyra Horlock who achieved the same feat in 2018.

 

A business major, Nickels’ latest honor comes after appearing in two tournaments for the Lancers in 2021 while maintaining a cumulative grade-point average of 3.682 while being named to the dean’s list in the 2020 fall semester.  

 

In her standout career at Longwood, Nickels holds a career average of 79.86 across 60 rounds, while posting 28 rounds below 80.

A member of the 2017-18 Big South All-Freshman team, Nickels’ career best finish came at the 2018 Hound Ears Intercollegiate, where she placed 13th.

