Farmville celebrates fire department’s 150th anniversary

Wailing sirens broke the silence of a beautiful spring Sunday afternoon in Farmville not as sounds of warning, but as celebratory notes, as fire trucks from across Virginia joined a parade down Main Street to honor the Farmville Volunteer Fire Department’s 150th Anniversary.

Young spectators covered their ears as more than 25 vehicles, some antique and some new, rolled down the street accompanied by the Central High School Marching Band from Lunenburg County.

The first parade in Farmville since the 2019 Christmas parade was an opportunity for Farmville residents to come out and help the Farmville Volunteer Fire Department celebrate its 150th anniversary on a picture perfect spring day.

The festivities continued Sunday afternoon at the Fireman’s Sports Arena where those interested had an opportunity to get an up close look at all the fire trucks.