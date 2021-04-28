Parade winners announced

The winners of several different categories from the Sunday, April 18, parade honoring the 150th Anniversary of the Farmville Volunteer Fire Department have been announced.

The category winners are as follows:

BEST APPEARANCE

• First – Darlington Heights Engine 62

• Second – Prospect Engine 41

• Third – Blackstone Engine 4

BEST ANTIQUE

• First – Crewe 1923 Model T

• Second – Tom Herman Mack

• Third – Jack Sullivan 1971 Ford Chief car

LONGEST DISTANCE

• Michael Dorsey – 1984 Mack MC – from Suffolk

BEST FARMVILLE ENGINE

• Farmville engine 1

PEOPLE’S CHOICE

• Central High School marching band