PECPS receives division leadership award

Prince Edward County Public Schools (PECPS) was recently awarded the Division Leadership Award by First Lady of Virginia Pamela Northam at a virtual presentation of the Southside Virginia Regional Technology Consortium (SVRTC).

Northam shared that forming a distance learning team, placing hotspots throughout the county, giving families individual hotspots, using applications such as Lucid and Jambord, hiring a remote learning specialist and implementing virtual-only classrooms were among the many reasons that PECPS earned this distinct honor.

In addition, improving STEM labs and hand-on learning STEM kits for students at home were also listed as reasons PECPS came out on top.

“I want to give credit to our Professional Development Team and Technology Team as they have worked hard to implement new technologies this year, while also focusing on alignment and the 5Cs. This is truly exciting to be recognized by our peers and selected as the recipient of this award,” Assistant Superintendent Dr. Michelle Wallace said.

In addition to receiving the Division Leadership Award, individuals in the division were also recognized. The Technology Support award was given to Catrina Anderson. Anderson is an IT technician. Anderson has been instrumental in the rollout, repair and upkeep of student devices for virtual learning while also supporting the instructional technology needs of teachers.

Amy McClure was given the Instructional Support Award. McClure has been training students, teachers and families, supports all aspects of online learning and serves as the point of contact for remote learning.

The Technology Teacher Award was earned by Lynn Chapman. Chapman has been a virtual-only teacher this year. She excels at using Google, Canvas, Class Dojo and Zoom to keep students engaged and learning.