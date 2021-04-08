Publisher’s Notebook — Let the good times roll

Spring is here and just in time is the April edition of Farmville the Magazine. Have we got an issue for you! From an assortment of tasty beverages to wet your whistle to a COVID-friendly scavenger hunt, we are confident you won’t be disappointed.

Pull up a chair and join us as writer Alexa Massey explores six of the tastiest adult beverages to be found in Farmville. Don’t let the colors or the names fool you — fresh fruit and citrus flavors are expertly mixed to create tasty treats to delight and tease your palate. The Fish, a familiar favorite courtesy of The Fishin’ Pig, is a blue concoction of fruity flavors that has been delighting patrons for years. New to Farmville is the Bandidos’ Paloma — this popular drink from Mexico just might become a new local favorite. A tasty tequila-based drink, it features freshly squeezed grapefruit, orange and lime juice and promises to be light and refreshing. Turn to page 6 for more Farmville favorites.

Warm sunny days are the perfect backdrop for a scavenger hunt. If you want to get outdoors and enjoy some sunshine along with great local art, you’ll want to turn to page 12. Designed under the direction of former Virginia’s Heartland Regional Visitor Center Director Magi Van Eps, this scavenger hunt will take you through town, exploring many of the outdoor art venues Farmville has to offer.

Farmville the Magazine strives to tell the story of our community. Each month within these pages is the story of a community, bursting at the seams, with people that step up each day and make a difference.

There are many more stories within these pages, and we hope you will enjoy them. As this is a magazine about and for you, we welcome your ideas and invite you to share with us what you would like to hear more about by sending us a note at P.O. Box 307, Farmville, VA, 23901, giving us a call at (434) 392-4151 or sending me an email at Betty.Ramsey@ FarmvilletheMag.com.

We publish Farmville the Magazine in the months of March, April, May, summer, September, October, November and December. We invite you to pick up a copy of the latest issue as there is sure to be someone you know inside — a neighbor, a family member, a friend or perhaps even you!