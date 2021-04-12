expand
April 13, 2021

Robert Nathaniel Baldwin Jr.

By Staff Report

Published 5:29 pm Monday, April 12, 2021

Robert Nathaniel Baldwin Jr., 79, passed away on March 27 at his home.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years Edith; son, Robert III; two grandchildren, Robert IV and Madeline Baldwin and two brothers; Dennis (Pam) and Warrien (Carolyn) Baldwin.

He was a veteran of the US Army, a mechanic and an avid racecar fan.

A visitation service will be held at the family residence on April 17, from 12 – 4 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Prince Edward County Rescue Squad or the Prospect Fire Dept.

Shorter Funeral Home is serving the family.

