Sailor’s Creek holds cleanup day

For Earth Day Sailor’s Creek Battlefield State Park will conduct a trail maintenance trash cleanup effort next to Sailor’s Creek which feeds into the Chesapeake Bay Watershed Saturday, April 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Protective gloves and trash pickers shall be provided. Comfortable clothing and closed-toe shoes are recommended.

The family-friendly, free event is subject to cancellation should adverse weather conditions arise. COVID-19 protocols shall be observed with the wearing of facemasks and maintaining proper social-distancing.

For questions, call the visitor center at (804) 561-7510.