April 6, 2021

Spring river cleanup is Saturday

By Staff Report

Published 3:36 pm Tuesday, April 6, 2021

The Friends of the Appomattox River group will conduct its annual spring cleanup of the Appomattox River and area waterways Saturday, April 10, with a rain date of April 17.

The cleanup will be held from from 9 a.m. to noon. Cleanup participants will meet at the Wilck’s Lake boat ramp to receive tools and cleanup assignments.

The event concludes at noon near the small parking area on River Road (just a few yards downstream from the Rt. 45 bridge).

Please leave tools and trash there. Trash containers will be provided by the Town of Farmville.

