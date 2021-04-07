expand
Patricia Murrill, Aaliyah Randolph and Peyton Bowman were recognized by the Cumberland County School Board for being named Students of the Month.

Students of the Month recognized

By Staff Report

Published 6:00 am Wednesday, April 7, 2021

Each month during the monthly meeting, the Cumberland School Board recognizes the Students of the Month for each school. The following students were recognized at the April School Board meeting, held Thursday, April 1.

• Aaliyah Randolph, third-grade student at Cumberland Elementary School, daughter of Kendra Randolph and Anthony Beaty of Farmville.

• Peyton Bowman, fifth-grader at Cumberland Middle School, son of Joshua and Kalla Bowman of Cumberland.

• Patricia Murrill, 11th-grader at Cumberland High School, daughter of Fred Murrill of Cumberland.

