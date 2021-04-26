Tiger lacrosse team moves up in USILA poll

The Hampden-Sydney College lacrosse team continues to move up in the United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association (USILA) Coaches Poll. The Tigers moved up one spot to No. 16 in the USILA Coaches Poll. H-SC dropped one spot to No. 15 in the Inside Lacrosse Media Poll while moving down two spots to No. 20 in the US Lacrosse Magazine Poll.

The Tigers played one game last week against Shenandoah, when they honored both the 17 seniors of the Class of 2021, but also the five additional seniors from the Class of 2020. H-SC picked up the 19-10 win over the Hornets. The Tigers are 9-1 on the season overall and 6-0 in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC).

Offensively led by Jack Hayden of Apex, North Carolina with 27 goals and 12 assists. Classmate Jared Medwar of Apex, North Carolina is tied with Hayden in points 24 goals and 15 assists while classmate Jake O’Brien of Scituate, Massachusetts has 19 goals. Senior Charlie Doetzer of Holly Springs, North Carolina is second on the team with 14 assists to go along with his seven goals for 21 points.

Defensively, senior Canevin Wallace of Annapolis, Maryland, leads the team with 16 caused turnovers while sophomore Nick Morgan of Issaquah, Washington is second with 13. Junior Presley Miller of Annapolis, Maryland is also in double-figure caused turnovers with 11. Wallace adds 21 ground balls while Morgan has picked up 18 for the Tigers. Senior faceoff specialist Jake Brummett of Glen Rock, Pennsylvania leads H-SC with 131 ground balls while also going 174-243 (.716) at the X, including a 24-27 performance against the Hornets. Junior goalie Will Perry of Roanoke is second on the team with 37 ground balls while making playing in all 10 games with eight starts this season. He leads the team in saves (66) and has a 8-0 record. Sophomore Nick Thompson of Midlothian is third on the team with 26 ground ball while junior Henry Hitt of Annapolis, Maryland has 19.