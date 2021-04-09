Twin Lakes to discuss master plan

The Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation will hold a virtual public meeting Wednesday, April 28, at 7 p.m. to discuss updates to the Twin Lakes State Park master plan.

The meeting will be online, and participants will need to register to attend.

To register, visit: www.dcr.virginia.gov/masterplan.

DCR staff will provide an overview of the park’s proposed phased development plan. Plans are updated every 10 years.

The draft master plan proposes the closure of Twin Lakes Road over Goodwin Lake Dam, construction of a new multi-function visitor center and park office building, construction of two new cabins, campground upgrades and trail connections to High Bridge Trail.

Twin Lakes State Park’s history as a racially segregated recreational area, one of the first state parks in the country open to Black Americans, and its significance in the civil rights movement in Virginia and the nation at large will be at the forefront of many decisions being made regarding future development.

Supporting the recreational needs of the community requires their input. Attendees will have the opportunity to give feedback during a portion of the meeting. Written feedback will also be accepted through May 28.

Written comments may be emailed to bill.conkle@dcr.virginia.gov; faxed to 804-371-7899; or mailed to Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation, Attn: Bill Conkle, 600 E. Main St., 24th Floor, Richmond, Virginia 23219.

A master plan guides development for each Virginia State Park. To learn more about state park master plans, visit www.dcr.virginia.gov/recreational-planning/masterplans.