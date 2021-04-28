expand
(Photo by Alexa Massey)

What to read?

By Staff Report

Published 6:00 am Wednesday, April 28, 2021

The Friends of the Barbara Rose Johns Farmville-Prince Edward Community Library held a used book giveaway Saturday, April 24, at the Farmville Community Marketplace. The event coincided with the first day of the Farmville Farmers Market which kicked off at the same location. Scores of locals came out to grab as many free books as they pleased from the booth. Cardboard boxes were available to help residents carry their new-found treasures home. Rocco Fortino rummages through a box in search of his next good read.

